Southwater Summer Dart League report

Week 13 Report

The battle for the runner-up position in the A Division will be decided in the season's final game after Railway B's 7-2 victory over Southwater Club A, highlighted by Charlie Johnstone's 110 checkout. This win places Railway B in second spot and relegates Southwater Club A. Tony's Old Boyz visited Railway A, where Ady Davey and Lee Burlton of the home team, and Alex Gurr of the visitors, all scored 180s. The Old Boyz now must win their final match by at least 7-2 to overtake Railway B, who have finished their fixtures. Kings Head Royals edged out Ashington Club B in a tight 5-4 match, with Chris Dibble scoring a 180, likely ensuring both teams' survival.