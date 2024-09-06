Southwater Summer Dart League report
The battle for the runner-up position in the A Division will be decided in the season's final game after Railway B's 7-2 victory over Southwater Club A, highlighted by Charlie Johnstone's 110 checkout. This win places Railway B in second spot and relegates Southwater Club A. Tony's Old Boyz visited Railway A, where Ady Davey and Lee Burlton of the home team, and Alex Gurr of the visitors, all scored 180s. The Old Boyz now must win their final match by at least 7-2 to overtake Railway B, who have finished their fixtures. Kings Head Royals edged out Ashington Club B in a tight 5-4 match, with Chris Dibble scoring a 180, likely ensuring both teams' survival.
In the B Division, Loxwood FC, led by Barry Proudfoot's 118 finish and Brian Smith's 106, narrowly defeated The Shelley Arms 5-4 at home, extending their lead to seven points having completed their matches. Dog & Bacon, in second place, lost 5-4 at Kings Head, Rudgwick. Similarly, Ashington Club A beat the last-placed The Coot 5-4.
RESULTS
A DivisionKings Head Royals 5, Ashington Club B 4Railway A 2, Tony's Old Boyz 7Southwater Club A 2, Railway B 7Southwater Club B - Bye
B DivisionAshington Club A 5, The Coot 4Kings Head, Rudgwick 5, Dog & Bacon 4Loxwood FC 5, The Shelley Arms 4The Partridge - Bye
180sLee Burlton - Railway AAdy Davey - Railway AAlex Gurr - Tony's Old BoyzChris Dibble - Kings Head Royals
100+ FinishesBarry Proudfoot - Loxwood FC 118Charlie Johnstone - Railway B 110Brian Smith - Loxwood FC 106
