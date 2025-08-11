Southwater win Mid Sussex league 3

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southwater beat Haywards Heath to complete their league by winning all 12 matches.

The score was 61 to 44 with all three rinks winning. Best was Vanessa Mellor, Tim Gander, Alan Parker and Debbie Jarvis (24-17) with Jenny Haysom, Richard Harris, Neil Jarvis and Judith Hitchman (19-13) and Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan, Les Andrews and Geoff Kentish ( 18-14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the John Spriggs league against Newick 8 points were obtained with a core of 44 to 42. Top rink was Debbie Coshan, Ian Cribb, Mike Jones and Peter Curd (20-10) with Mair Williams, Sue Lewis, Pauline Scott and John Borasinski (17-16). Ain followed against Henfield by 86 to 51 all four triples winning.

Tell us your club news.

Best was Dee Blanchad, Mike Jones and Tim Gander (22-8) with Monica Hargrave, Sam Parker and Alan Parker (22-11), Sue Jones, Martin Hargrave and Les Andrews (22-14) and Sally Gardner, Ian Cribb and Judith Hitchman (20-18). a win at Newdigate followed by 65 to 57.

Winners were Debbie Coshan, Andy Coshan and Peter Curd (19-11) withJean Meinertzhagen, Martin Gardner and Judith Hitchman (18-17) and Mair Williams, Brian French and John Borasinski (14-13).

The week ended with a win against Arundel by 70 to 52.