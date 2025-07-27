Southwick and Shoreham CC complete nervy win over Scaynes Hill twos

Southwick and Shoreham CC enjoyed a hard-fought win over Scaynes Hill 2nd XI in Division 8 Central of the Sussex League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Harry Dorgan away it was left to stand-skipper Tom Bell to preside over a low-scoring but intensely exciting match at Buckingham Park.

Bell won the toss and decided to field and Harry Sutton justified his decision by bowling Matthew Carter for a golden duck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wickets fell steadily as Scaynes Hill struggled with unpredictable bounce. Stefan Hildreth scratched his way to 19, while Anthony Brugnoli grafted his way to 25 from 60 balls until he fell LBW to young debutant Huey Pitcher.

Harry Sutton of Southwick and Shoreham CC | Picture: Stephen Goodger

At 83 for 6 it looked all over but a blast of 27 not out from Lee Pelling helped his side to a total of 126 all out off 37 overs.

Pitcher’s figures of 7-0-18-3 proved an excellent start to life with the Wickers, Dean Ghasemi bowled well for his brace and Sutton was nigh on unplayable, sending down four maidens in his nine-over spell.

The home batters found the wicket to be no friendlier as they struggled against good line and length bowling from Brugnoli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mal Keech and Ghasemi both went cheaply, Adam Walter compiled a laborious 24 in 44 balls to keep the Wickers in the game but it was Sutton’s outstanding knock of 47 with eight fours and a six that almost took them him.

Alas, when he was bowled by Sam Dore a succession of wickets followed, Gary Mussen almost won it with a nervy 11 taking the score to 122-8, the next man in went for a duck which left skipper Bell and teenager Ahmed Oryakhail to score four to win.

Bell struggled to get bat on ball but Oryakhail showed great skill and composure to block his end up. To the delight of anxious onlookers both players somehow wangled two runs apiece and a wide carried S&S to victory in a brilliant match, with Scaynes Hill showing decent sportsmanship in defeat.

Bell said: “We did well to restrict them with disciplined bowling. Sutton put in an excellent performance in the chase. The finish was a little mor exciting than we would have liked but it was great to get over the line for a hard-fought win.”

A poor start saw the Southwick and Shoreham 2nd XI defeated away to Ferring seconds as only the tail-enders provided any resistance, Andy Hyatt top scored with 19 in total of 94 all out.