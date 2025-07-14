In a low scoring Sussex League Division 8 Central match at Buckingham Park, Southwick and Shoreham CC secured victory – and a double – in the reverse of their opening day fixture.

East Grinstead chose to bat first on a wicket that provided unpredictable bounce, and the bowlers were soon making inroads into a youthful batting line-up.

Opener A. Whyman top scored with 22 but was never comfortable against Harry Sutton’s pace and bounce and fell lbw to Gary Mussen. Sutton bowled four maidens in his nine-over spell and was unfortunate to take only one wicket.

Mussen snaffled another wicket before youngster Fin Walter bowled a magnificent spell of five overs taking three wickets. Skipper Harry Dorgan and Paul Hudson took two wickets each to polish off the tail as East Grinstead were bowled out for 100 in 33 overs.

Paul Hudson was in the wickets for Southwick and Shoreham CC

Aside from A Whyman, only three other batters scraped into double figures. In a fine all-round bowling and fielding display Walters’ figures of 5-3-4-3 stood out.

Southwick and Shoreham initially struggled to get going as they also found it difficult to read the pitch, Adam Walter, Dean Ghasemi and Dorgan all falling cheaply to the bowling of M Aubrey.

When a bristling Sutton arrived at the crease, he had obviously taken a view that there was little point in trying to read a capricious pitch, deciding to power his way to victory, blasting 11 fours in an unbeaten total of 47. With excellent support from Farhad Barakzai’s 17 not out, Wickers eased to victory in 14 overs.

“We fielded and bowled as a unit and 100 felt below par,” said Dorgan. “There were some great knocks to chase it off in quick time”

Despite a great all-round performance from Mal Keech (3 wickets and 69 runs) and 3 wickets from Harry Craic, the Southwick and Shoreham 2nd XI fell to defeat in a high scoring match against Littlehampton fours. The wickers managed 141 in reply to 194.