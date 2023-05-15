The Foundation’s football and sports participation department has announced new dates for its popular Summer Soccer Schools – and will also be hosting Club Author Day as part of its Premier League Primary Stars Programme.

The Summer Soccer Schools start with an extra week during half-term, from May 30 to June 2 , while the summer programme will be from July 24 to August 25, from 9am-3pm every weekday.

The Soccer Schools feature skills, games, activities and a chance to meet new friends in a fun environment.

The sessions are run by our qualified coaches and the focus of the sessions vary each day, with chances to win awards at the end of each day.

Crawley Town (Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Foundation can also announce it will be hosting Club Author Day 2023 at the Broadfield Stadium on July 5.

The Foundation will be inviting schools to attend the day, which will feature two local authors, to be announced later, who will read their works within workshops and with active literacy sessions at the ground.

There will be football sessions, lunch at the ground, a book signing and a visit from Reggie the Red.

The Foundation’s football and sports participation manager, David Kingston, spoke about the day.

He said: “We’re excited to be holding the World Book Day and looking forward to having this visit from local authors.

"The workshops will be an excellent opportunity to ask questions and really get into the author’s world and expand their imaginations for a day in a learning environment.

"They will help the students build characters of their own and to work on poems and illustrations under the tutelage of successful writers.

“The Foundation is all about development and this is a great way to be focusing on the fun of learning, but with a chance to play football, too.”

In other news the Crawley Town Foundation Academy season has ended and will be hosting an invitation-only awards event at the Broadfield Stadium next week.

The Wednesday South Championship side won their title and the South Reserves team finished runners-up in their division and be both be able to announce award winners soon.