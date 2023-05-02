Crawley Town Community Foundation​​​​​​​ to host Dementia Action Week event

Every May Alzheimer's Society promotes Dementia Action week throughout the UK to raise awareness about the illness and offer support.

This year, the Foundation is teaming up with the local branch of the charity to host an event upstairs in The Broadfield Stadium suite.

‘Afternoon of Reminiscence and Cream Tea’ will take place on Tuesday, May 16, at 2pm with some social and light physical activities delivered by Foundation staff.

There will be visits from the Crawley Museum, a look into the history of the town and there will be a generational quiz and opportunity to win prizes in a raffle.

There will also be pitch-side walks at the stadium for light exercise and conversation.

Head of Foundation Darren Ford said: “We are delighted to be supporting the week of action and hosting the event again here at the stadium.

"The Foundation already supports those with cognitive illnesses and we look forward to providing other levels of support that can help not just those who unfortunately have diagnosis, but those who care for their loved ones, friends and family with the diagnosis.

"We are looking forward to welcoming people to the stadium and making some memories.”

The event is part of a wider commitment from the Foundation to older people from the local community, which sees regular sessions at the Broadfield Stadium on Fridays.

The Extra Time Hubs is an over 50s social group that hosts activities, games, refreshments and guests from 11.30am-1.30pm.

There is walking football on the ball court from12pm-1pm.

The Foundation has also been able to announce its May half-term and summer soccer schools taking place later this month.

The first block of the schools will be from May 30 to June 2, and the Summer Soccer Schools will be running from July 24-August 25, weekdays 9am-3pm.

• Dementia Action Week is Alzheimer's Society's biggest and longest running awareness campaign. Each year, it works with individuals and organisations across the UK to encourage people to ‘act on dementia’. Dementia Action Week 2023 will run from May 15-21.

• Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football. Its mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people. Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety.

