Exciting return of the Foundation Soccer Schools!

Last week marked the return of our highly popular Soccer Schools, bringing together young footballers, from across Crawley. The energy on the pitch was electric as children arrived at the Broadfield Stadium, ready for 4 days of football fun!

The week was filled with smiles, laughter, and a lot of football. The excitement was not limited to just the children, coaches and staff were equally thrilled to return to soccer schools. During the week the children focused on lots of different topics such as Passing, Dribbling, and shooting, to develop their footballing ability, whilst also having fun. They also had the chance to have a tour of the stadium and see behind the scenes of the newly promoted Crawley town.

The Soccer Schools organised by Crawley Town Community Foundation serve as an integral part of the community's sporting participation, operating during all school breaks.

Throughout the week, participants can earn awards and prizes, celebrating attributes such as perseverance, leadership, and sportsmanship, therefore emphasizing personal growth alongside skill development.

Participant of Soccer Schools

These Soccer Schools are designed to cultivate talent and cultivate a passion for the game. The sessions cater to children aged 5-12, irrespective of their footballing abilities. From teaching fundamental skills to fostering teamwork, the Soccer Schools provide a fun footballing experience that leaves a positive and lasting impact on all participants.