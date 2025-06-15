Sprague storms to victory at Heathfield Midsummer 10K
The event is well known for its demanding course, featuring almost 500 feet of elevation gain, making Sprague’s performance all the more impressive. His average pace of 5.24 per mile showcases just how strong a run it was over such tough terrain.
Ollie is not someone who seeks the spotlight – he prefers to let his running speak for itself – but this achievement is one that deserves recognition.
Fellow members at Peacehaven Run Club describe him as a quiet inspiration, someone whose hard work and dedication continue to motivate runners across all levels.
Peacehaven Run Club are a friendly, local running group offering multiple evening sessions each week, with different pace groups to suit runners of all abilities.
Anyone interested in joining or learning more can visit www.peacehavenrunclub.co.uk