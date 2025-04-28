Spring season success for Run Wednesdays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Runners from Eastbourne-based running club, Run Wednesdays, have been doing the club proud with success across a number of events over the spring season.

Run Wednesdays submitted a team for the East Sussex Cross Country League, with a series of five-mile races taking place over the winter and early spring months. The club also hosted the Eastbourne event earlier this year.

Special mentions go to Johanna Dowle (Female 45+) and Mary Austin-Olsen who both won their age categories.

The first weekend in April was busy with Jen Whelan, Gemma Hopkins, Ollie Blanks, Ashley Ratcliffe and Simon French running in the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

Evelyn Griffiths celebrating following the Brighton Marathon

Evelyn Griffiths, Richard Gardiner and Martyn Angus competed in the Brighton Marathon and Fiona Williams completed the UK Ultra Springtide 50k.

The following weekend saw ultra marathon success again for Danielle Lee and Carrie Blunden, both finishing together for their first 50 plus race at the Centurion South Downs Way.

Mary Austin-Olsen shared: "I always look forward to the races. I love the varied terrain and the great atmosphere of the cross country races. I am proud to run for Run Wednesdays. As a club we support and encourage each other.

"We never leave cheering on a the finish line until the last runner has completed their race. I feel blessed to have won my age category in the Cross Country League for the second year in a row!"

If you would like to start your running journey and wish to join a supportive and friendly club, check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page.