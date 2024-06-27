St Andrew’s Prep pupils crowned U13 IAPS National Tennis Champions
Their remarkable victory caps off a season filled with both school and individual successes, showcasing their exceptional skill and determination.
The girls demonstrated teamwork and grit on day one with a win over Clifton College before playing local rival, Bede’s Prep, in the next round. The girls dominated both the singles and doubles matches and were propelled into a final against Stonyhurst, St Mary’s Hall.
In the thrilling final, Sienna set the tone with commanding 4-0 wins in her singles games and Katie displayed exceptional skill and perseverance in her matches which saw many games go to deuce. However, Katie’s confidence and tenacity shone through, and she secured the final victory with a thrilling 10-7 tie-break win.
Kerry Murray, Head of Sport at St Andrew’s Prep said, "The determination and sportsmanship that Sienna and Katie displayed throughout the competition were truly inspiring. Their teamwork and individual performances exemplify the spirit of our sports programme here at St Andrew’s Prep and we are incredibly proud of their achievement,"
Headmaster Tom Gregory added, "Sienna and Katie's success at the IAPS National Tennis Championship is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the excellent coaching programme they benefit from here at St Andrew’s Prep. Their achievement is a source of immense pride for the school community, and we look forward to seeing their continued growth and success in the future."
