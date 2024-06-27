St Andrew’s Prep pupils crowned U13 IAPS National Tennis Champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Andrew’s Prep pupils Sienna and Katie have triumphed at the U13 IAPS National Tennis Championship held in Bristol to secure the prestigious title of National Champions.

Their remarkable victory caps off a season filled with both school and individual successes, showcasing their exceptional skill and determination.

The girls demonstrated teamwork and grit on day one with a win over Clifton College before playing local rival, Bede’s Prep, in the next round. The girls dominated both the singles and doubles matches and were propelled into a final against Stonyhurst, St Mary’s Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the thrilling final, Sienna set the tone with commanding 4-0 wins in her singles games and Katie displayed exceptional skill and perseverance in her matches which saw many games go to deuce. However, Katie’s confidence and tenacity shone through, and she secured the final victory with a thrilling 10-7 tie-break win.

St Andrew’s Prep pupils Katie and Sienna

Kerry Murray, Head of Sport at St Andrew’s Prep said, "The determination and sportsmanship that Sienna and Katie displayed throughout the competition were truly inspiring. Their teamwork and individual performances exemplify the spirit of our sports programme here at St Andrew’s Prep and we are incredibly proud of their achievement,"