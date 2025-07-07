Stand-in Smith's a happy camper in Lewes Saint Michaels win

Saints were struggling for numbers and George Scott travelled from Stevenage that morning, a few players changed plans at short notice and Naimat Zafary played with a fractured thumb.

Smith advised he was was on a camping trip 20 minutes away from the ground and would show up to "help out for a bit", despite having not picked up his cricket bag in three years.

Westfield elected to bat first, despite overcast conditions and light drizzle. Matt Piller (1-13) was rewarded when Shrey Nilvarna held on to an edge at second slip.

Nilvarna (3-45) took three good wickets to reduce the hosts further, bowling Phil Dalton and Mark Sztyber before James Sale reacted brilliantly to take a catch deflected off the keeper's glove to remove Peter Baker.

Toby Copeland (21) rallied for Westfield before being castled by George Scott (2-28), who then trapped Todd Tucker LBW. Naimat Zafary (2-44) had the home side on the ropes with a couple of unplayable deliveries and a smart Richard Arnold grab behind the stumps.

However, from 70-7, the Westfield lower-order fought back, with skipper Tom Burgess (45) leading from the front and Andrew Dobinson (26) and Arif Meeran (15) adding vital runs.

LSM skipper Pratik Patel brought himself on and bowled Burgess and dismissed tail-ender Cornford with a sharp bouncer fended to Sale in the slips.

Chasing 173 to win, happy camper Smith was convinced to stay on to open the batting. Despite stating he was going to throw caution to the wind and having not picked up a bat since 2022, he batted imperiously, with little hint of rust, to make a match-winning knock.

Richard Arnold (33) played a superb supporting innings, winning a battle of wills against the excellent bowling of Todd Tucker (2-23) before walking after feathering behind off Arif Meeran (1-34) despite no appeal from the hosts.

Raj Kaushal (12) hit a couple of fine boundaries, before being undone by a beauty that ragged on to his stumps by Andrew Dobinson (1-34). James Sale (34) was destructive, hitting the ball cleanlyto accelerate the Saints total, eventually being undone by a peach from Tucker.

Lewes St Michaels were soon within a boundary from the hosts' total. Smith looked to snatch the winning runs with a delightful drive straight down the ground but was thwarted by the non-striker's stumps before being bowled on 79 the following ball by Tucker.

George Scott sent the next delivery to the ropes to seal an enjoyable win.

MoM, sponsored by Hemali - The Holiday Village: Thomby Smith.

1 . Contributed Thomby Smith hit 79 to help LSM to victory Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed (L-R) Nilvarna, Smith, Sale and Arnold after the win on Saturday Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Saints seal the win Photo: Submitted