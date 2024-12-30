Staplehurst 10-miler brings 2024 to a close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seventeen Hastings Runners joined the field for the Staplehurst End Of Year 10 Mile road race – opting for the change to run off any Christmas excesses in the picturesque lanes around the Kent village.

Although starting and finishing in Staplehurst, the generally flattish loop was a point-to-point route – beginning by heading north, then east to the three-mile marker near Milebush, then turning south towards a tough climb around six miles and on as far as the seven-mile mark near Colliers Green before switching back head north and east (mostly!) downhill on the return to Staplehurst – after 113m of ascent.

The first HR home was Jake Stewart in a time of one hour five minutes and 57 seconds – finishing 16th and recording a new PB over a distance relatively short for this ultra specialist. There were 10-mile PBs, too, for Lindsey Jones (1:26:38) and Lindsey Jones (1:34:28).

Well done, also, to Simon Linklater (placed 52nd in 1:12:33) and Fleur Record Smith (99th in 1:18:51). Other finishers and their times were: Sarah Stewart 1:25:42, Andy Alabaster 1:25:55, Alice Tigwell 1:26:36, Sue Wilkinson 1:35:01, Su Sparkes 1:36:19, Klare Beecroft 1:37:16, Sue Alabaster 1:38:27, Jacqueline Scott 1:40:14, Jodie Eglington 1:40:18, Sarah Marzaioli 1:42:55, Esmee Russell 1:43:04 and Louise Moor 1:47:19.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk