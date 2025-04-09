Start of season at Selsey Cricket Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Start of season report from the Selsey Cricket Club secretary Nic Nolan.

All the Ground work for the start of the season is virtually done so no working party required this year.

Car boots are being held at Selsey Academy this year and not the recreation ground.

There is no scheduled Thespian, Sir Patrick Moore cup game this year.

All Stars Cricket

Nick Horner will be Captain of the Saturday league team this season first scheduled friendly is Saturday 19th april versus Sahrudaya Royals CC 1pm start will update closer to the game.

More information soon regarding colts etc.

12 to 16 years old will on a Thursday night from 6-7.30pm starting May 22nd so if anyone interested please contact Nic on [email protected]

Beer & Rounders day will be Sunday August 10th.

Dynamos Cricket

For further information about entering a team this year or having an attraction on the field this year please contact Ricky Halpin on selseycc.co.uk

We still would welcome new players, volunteers and social members, for further information please contact the secretary on [email protected]