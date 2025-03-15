Stedham stun Wittering in top-of-the-table West Sussex League clash

By Mark Sandom
Contributor
Published 15th Mar 2025, 18:35 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 12:14 BST
In a top of the table West Sussex League Division 1 clash, Stedham claimed all three points to stun Wittering United.

The goal came after just three minutes as a long ball from keeper Dan Wells found George Burnett, who held off a defender to pass to Seb Cobfold to slot home.

Most Popular

Wittering controlled most of the first half but struggled to create any clear-cut chances. On 35 minutes Brad Blackburn chipped a free kick which was headed back by Kai Francis and headed in by Luke Blackburn but it was ruled out for a dubious offside

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wittering keeper Jack Benham pulled off two saves in quick succession from Burnett and Lior Dreckman as Stedham, in second place, were content to counter-attack and had the best chances in the first half. They led the league leaders 1-0 at the break.

Brad Blackburn's free kick led to an offside goalplaceholder image
Brad Blackburn's free kick led to an offside goal

The second half saw fewer chances, and Jason Goddard nearly put the home side two up with a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

Wittering made three substitutions to try to salvage at least a point and had their best chances in the dying minutes – one on 88 minutes when Josh Castle's pinpoint cross found Cam Correll but his diving header was well saved by Wells.

Alex Bark then delivered a cross from the left but Castle headed over as Wittering failed to score for the first time this season – to see their title hopes dashed.

Related topics:Division 1
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice