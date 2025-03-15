In a top of the table West Sussex League Division 1 clash, Stedham claimed all three points to stun Wittering United.

The goal came after just three minutes as a long ball from keeper Dan Wells found George Burnett, who held off a defender to pass to Seb Cobfold to slot home.

Wittering controlled most of the first half but struggled to create any clear-cut chances. On 35 minutes Brad Blackburn chipped a free kick which was headed back by Kai Francis and headed in by Luke Blackburn but it was ruled out for a dubious offside

Wittering keeper Jack Benham pulled off two saves in quick succession from Burnett and Lior Dreckman as Stedham, in second place, were content to counter-attack and had the best chances in the first half. They led the league leaders 1-0 at the break.

The second half saw fewer chances, and Jason Goddard nearly put the home side two up with a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

Wittering made three substitutions to try to salvage at least a point and had their best chances in the dying minutes – one on 88 minutes when Josh Castle's pinpoint cross found Cam Correll but his diving header was well saved by Wells.

Alex Bark then delivered a cross from the left but Castle headed over as Wittering failed to score for the first time this season – to see their title hopes dashed.