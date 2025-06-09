Stellar entry list revealed for Eastbourne’s wheelchair tennis championships

Leading Brits Gordon Reid, Andy Lapthorne, Greg Slade and Lucy Shuker are among 21 of the top players across men’s, women's and quad wheelchair world rankings announced for the Lexus Eastbourne Open.

Eight Brits are confirmed on the entry lists across the men’s, women’s and quad singles events to be contested at Devonshire Park from June 26 to 28.

For the second successive year the event will feature men’s, women’s and quad wheelchair draws during the LTA’s roster of major summer grass court tournaments, with many of the players going on to contest the Lexus British Open Roehampton the following week (1-4 July) in the lead-up to the wheelchair events at Wimbledon.

World No.5 Reid is one of two Brits among the direct acceptances in a men’s singles entry that features four top 10 players, including fellow Paris 2024 Paralympic medallists Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina and Daniel Caverzaschi of Spain. British No.3 Ben Bartram returns to Eastbourne for the second successive year.

World No.5 Gordon Reid - picture: Getty Images for LTA

British No.1 and world No.5 Lapthorne beat Slade in the Eastbourne quad singles final in 2023 and last year they teamed up to win the quad doubles title in Eastbourne before going on to win the quad doubles silver medal at Paris 2024.

Lapthorne also beat then world No.1 Sam Schroder of the Netherlands in last year’s singles semi-finals and Schroder and fellow Dutchman Niels Vink, the world’s top two quad division players, join Lapthorne in a confirmed entry list that features four top 10 players. Oliver Cox and Gary Cox (no relation) complete a four-strong British entry for the quad singles and doubles.

World No.3 and two-time Paris 2024 silver medallist Diede de Groot joins world No.7 Jiske Griffioen among five top 10 players entered for the women’s singles, the two Dutch players returning to Eastbourne after each winning the women’s title in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

British No.1 Shuker is set to return to Eastbourne for the fourth successive year after winning her first grass court title in Eastbourne last year when partnering Griffioen to victory in the women’s doubles. Shuker is joined among the entries by British No.2 Cornelia Oosthuizen.

British No.1 Lucy Shuker | Picture: Getty Images for the LTA

Kirsty Thomson, LTA Tournament Director, said: “We are delighted with the exceptional strength and quality across of each of the wheelchair draws for the 2025 Lexus Eastbourne Open as this current era of international grass court wheelchair tennis at the LTA’s major events continues to inspire new players and new fans. With the Lexus British Open Roehampton and Wimbledon coming up we have an amazing summer of wheelchair tennis ahead.”