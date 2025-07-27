The eve of the football season is upon us.

That’s pre-season wrapped up, now time for the real action to begin. After three wins in a row, scoring five goals in each victory against Three Bridges, East Grinstead and Dagenham & Redbridge, we finished up with defeats to Portsmouth, Southampton’s academy and FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.

As everyone knows, pre-season isn’t about results, it’s all about fitness. But even against Crystal Palace we knocked the ball about well, and did ourselves proud to restrict a strong Palace side to just three goals. This fixture finished 6-3 to the Eagles last time.

As for the new players, giant goalkeeper Harvey Davies, on loan from Liverpool, has impressed. His ability to play from the back was clearly a major reason why his services have been acquired.

Crystal Palace gave Crawley Town a great pre-season test last Friday (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Forward Kabongo Tshimanga has also caught the eye. But it’s the old guard of Conroy, Williams and Forester that have looked solid this summer. Throw in Flint, Barker, Anderson and Holohan, and there’s a real familiar look to the core of this team.

Everyone just wants the season to start now, with Crawley for the first time in a long time not being favourites for the drop.

Off the pitch CEO Preston Johnson has departed once again, with a new structure at the top level to be announced by the club. A fresh start, and hopefully a new exciting era, will bring success once again to Scott Lindsey’s Reds.

The stadium has received a much-needed facelift, with a paint job, new signage and a brand new club shop which has gone down very well.

All three new kits have been well received by the supporters, with shirt sales going very well.

It was also great to see the club honouring the late great Ken Blackmore, with the press box now named after him. It’s a fitting tribute to a much loved and respected person.

Travel Ken would most certainly have made the trip to Blundell Park this Saturday for our opener.

All roads and rails now lead to Cleethorpes this weekend as the Red Devils kick off the 2025/26 campaign against Grimsby Town. A repeat of our 3-2 victory there a couple of years ago would be the perfect start.