View from the away end at Cambridge United.

Frustration boils over in Cambridgeshire on an afternoon to forget.

Another Saturday afternoon and with it yet another Reds defeat.

Defending really isn’t something that Crawley Town are doing to well of late, after shipping four goals in Nottinghamshire a fortnight ago, then two goals at home to Barrow last week, Reds kept up the charity by letting Cambridge United score the three easiest goals you will ever see.

A Kabby Tshimanga consolation mid way through the second half was all we had to show for a dominate Crawley display where we had an incredible 71% of the possession. But it’s goals that win you games, not stats. Unfortunately time and time again teams are finding it too easy to score against us, due to an incredibly leaky defence. Although the defence is just half the problem. At the other end of the pitch our attacking players are finding it increasingly hard to take the chances we do create.

Reds fans on the train on route to Cambridge last Saturday.

It’s a nightmare situation for Crawley manager Scott Lindsey who has been left scratching his head yet again after another away day horror show. The players need to up their games massively, before we get cast adrift in a relegation battle that nobody saw coming.

The fans quite rightly showed their frustrations at full time on Saturday, and that’s quite understandable when you see the position we currently find ourselves in the table. But what isn’t ok is getting on the players backs during the game, when Reds are trying to mount a comeback.

Some of our younger fans need to grow up a bit, and realise life isn’t all roses all of the time. People will have bad moments in life, just like football teams do.

If Dion Conroy’s header goes in rather than hitting the inside of the post then we are back at 3-2 with a fighting chance. It is moments like that one, that just aren’t going our way. But in football you create your own luck, and the players now need to dig mighty deep to turn our fortunes around, starting with three points at the Broadfield Stadium against Walsall this weekend.

Quite simply nothing else but a home win will do.