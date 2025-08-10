Steve Herbert: It's been a tough start to light back in League Two

It’s been a tough start to life back in League Two!

This time last season in the League above we’d played two, won two and were sitting joint top of League One. Fast forward a year and its played two, lost two.

We all know how last season ended up with relegation by one point. What’s to say that this time around we wont end up with promotion, despite the in different start. Football has a funny old habit of turning its fortunes around.

After last weekend’s horror show at Grimsby where the team never made it out of first gear. We witnessed a much better performance at home to Newport on Saturday where for 68 minutes Scott Lindsey’s Reds controlled the game with ease, creating four guilt edge chances to take the lead. Ademeyo and Tshimanga were both guilty of fluffing their lines with the goal gaping.

Perfect weather for the first home match of the season at the Broadfield Stadium.

If you don’t take your chances when you are dominating a match, we all know the outcome, and sure enough the team from South Wales pounced on a Crawley Town defensive mistake to take the lead with twenty minutes to go. Newport then went on to double their advantage, with a late Max Anderson effort halving the deficit. But it was too little too late. The late consolation did mean we avoided being rock bottom of the entire football league, and keeps us above Barnet on goals scored.

It’s a real shame the season has started this way, as off the pitch everything is in place for a successful season. The stadium has had a facelift, we have a new club shop where the new shirts have been flying off the shelves. We also have an away fans zone and somewhere that visiting supporters can finally get a drink at halftime. Which is long overdue! We expect it when we go away from home, so it’s only right that we should offer it to our visitors to the Broadfield Stadium.

After a trip to Swansea this week in the League Cup (Tuesday) we head to top of the table Crewe on Saturday where we need to get something to kick start our season. Three defeats in a row in the League would be enough to get the moaners moaning that little bit louder. Nobody wants that to start happening, especially after the feel good factor the new owners have brought to the club over the past few weeks.

The players now need to step up and be counted. No doubt they will be backed by a large following from West Sussex in Cheshire this weekend. A repeat of the 2-0 scoreline at Wembley against Crewe would go down very nicely.