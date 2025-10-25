Steve Herbert: This Crawley Town result had been coming

Crawley Town swept aside a sorry-looking Bristol Rovers on Saturday with a sensational second half display.

It may well have taken a Rovers red card during the first half to change the game. But after some of the decisions and misfortunes we’ve had to endure so far this season, we’ll take every bit of luck we can.

Reds simply blew their opponents away during a dominant second half, with different scorers delivering the points.

It was a welcome relief to not only see us win again, but to score some goals again. This side really does have the potential to be a good side, and on Saturday they showed it.

Crawley Town fans celebrating three points in Redz Bar on Saturday

Not even a rogue water sprinkler going off during the game could dampen Crawley’s spirits.

You could see the euphoria at full time in manager Scott Lindsey’s face when he celebrated with the fans. Here’s a man that could do no wrong at the end of last season, recording win after win.

This season his team haven’t exactly hit the ground running. Let’s hope this win changes all that and we kick on from here and start climbing that league table.

Like many, I have watched the Q&A video with our new owners. One of the most interesting things to come out of this was the news that the owners are very close to agreeing a deal to purchase the ground from the local council.

If this happens then a stadium expansion is most certainly on the cards. It’s quite possible that the East Stand Gazebo is nearing its end. If so then this is fantastic news, a new permeant East Stand is long overdue. Let’s hope this can happen as soon as possible.

This weekend we get a much needed break from league action as we travel the short distance to National League side Boreham Wood in what should be a cracking day out.

It feels very similar to last season’s short trip to Maidenhead. What a brilliant day that was. For Reds fans, Boreham Wood is a short train journey from Three Bridges and a new ground to visit.

I’m expecting a healthy following in Hertfordshire. After the famous 3-0 win against Leeds Utd a few years ago, it would be nice to have another FA Cup run to enjoy.