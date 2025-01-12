Steve Herbert: Two week break is just the ticket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert gives his thoughts on the latest at the Broadfield Stadium.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let's not beat around the bush, the festive period has taken its toll on both players and supporters alike. This two-week break from football we currently find ourselves in due to the FA Cup is an absolute godsend.

Results certainly haven't gone the way we'd of liked, with just the one point taken, and that after throwing away a 4-1 halftime lead at Exeter. How different things looked earlier in the season at Cambridge United when a 1-0 win had us all dreaming of a comfortable season. Unfortunately that feeling hasn't lasted. In reality we all knew we were in for a tough ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But to lose our manager so soon in Scott Lindsey, and with it the majority of last seasons squad, with a certain Jay Williams now departed along with many others to Milton Keynes Dons, or should that be MK Crawley, I guess if you can't beat us, buy us! I'm just pleased that saga is over.

Could Ronan Darcy be next out of the door? | Picture: Stephen Lawrence

We don't really know what happens behind closed doors, but the very fact Jay's been at the club and not played for a few months is just bizarre. Another player who could well be exiting is a certain Ronan Darcy, but at the moment this is just Chinese whispers. I'm sure the 'White Pele' would have many suitors, such is the quality of the player.

All we do know is that January is a huge month for Rob Elliot and his team. One edition already made was the capture of Ben Radcliffe from Derby, who made his debut off the bench at Barnsley last week.

He looked very accomplished on the ball, and let's just hope Ben is the first of many new faces, because the squad certainly needs bolstering for the relegation battle ahead.

Burton Albion at home next Saturday is an absolute must win!