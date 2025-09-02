Steyning Town 5 Lancing FC 0

Steyning Town cruised into the second qualifying round of the FA Cup, equalling their best ever performance in the competition, after a thumping five nil win against local rivals Lancing FC at the Shooting Field on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In front of a sizable crowd of 412 Town simply blew away their opponents with a stunning performance in the first half. They were fast out of the traps and a low cross from Heath was neatly back heeled into the net by Jarvis on two minutes to get the scoring started.

Wave after wave of attack came from the Barrowmen and the second goal wasn’t long in coming after a few near misses, and it was that man Jarvis again nipping in front of a defender and neatly turning home from 6 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the third goal Jarvis became the provider as neat work down the left saw him cut inside and his neat pass across the face of goal was tucked home by Harry Heath.

Football stock picture

Before halftime the Barrowmen sensed blood and were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box. Up stepped the inform Bridgman who curled home a delicious free kick into the top right hand corner. Town were out of sight and the game was done and dusted by halftime.

As the heavens opened during the second half the game naturally lost some of the verve and energy that we saw in the first half. Lancing were content to sit in and play a game of damage limitation. Steyning made a number of changes and couldn’t quite match intensity the first half. They did however manage to score a 5th goal as Bridgman tucked one home for his second of the afternoon. Bromage in the Steyning goal was really a spectator for most of the afternoon and was only called in to action once or twice. The afternoon was marked slightly by ex Steyning player Sabino being sent off for a robust challenge on Heath where it was deemed that he led with his elbow leaving the visitors down to 10 men for the last 20 minutes.

Overall a fantastic win for the Barrowmen and we wait and see what Mondays draw at Wembley brings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next step is Varndeanians at home on Tuesday evening in the Peter Bentley cup.

Steyning M.Bromage Docherty T. Bromage Blencowe Honore Freeman Plummer Heath Jarvis Benn Bridgman

Subs used: Rance Hoarty Skerry Not used W.Miles F. Miles Berry Oladokun