Steyning Town enjoy impressive opening-day league victory at Eastbourne United

Steyning Town FC reintroduced themselves to life in the SCFL Premier with a hard-earned three points at Eastbourne United FC.

On a breezy day on the coast, Town arrived at the impressive new 3G facility that their hosts had created with a new-look squad, with only two faces remaining from last season’s relegated squad.

Town kicked off the half with a stiff wind at their backs and were soon into their stride playing some excellent attacking football. In fact they dominated the half and If it wasn’t for Broadbent in the Eastbourne goal it would be no exaggeration to say that Steyning would have been well out of sight by half-time .

In fact the only goal they had to show for their dominance was a neatly taken goal by the impressive Bridgeman in the 14th minute. Other than that Heath, Blencowe, Jarvis, Bromage and Bridgman again all went close, and Town certainly should have been more ruthless.

Steyning Town's class of 25-26

So the teams turned round at 1-0 and it was time for the hosts to have the stiff breeze behind them. Surely they would be a different proposition in the second half?

And so they were. It really did turn out to be a game of two halves as the introduction of the impressive Wilson seem to really give the hosts a lift. This time it was a the turn of Town to do the defending and a put up stiff rearguard action during the second period.

They managed to keep the hosts at bay with a great committed defensive effort putting bodies on the line. Bromage had very few saves to make in the Steyning goal however the hosts went close on a number of occasions.

As the half wore on it seemed that Steyning had weathered the storm and they came back into the game more themselves.

Town introduced a number of substitutes and youngster Jake King, dual-signed from Burgess Hill, showed a number of good touches and a good passing range and Hoarty gave renewed energy up and down the left flank.

Late on Hoarty went close with a stinging drive as Town looked to wrap up all three points as a very long 58-minute second half came to an end.

Steyning were relieved and delighted to be coming home with three points from a very difficult place to visit. Next is a home game with Pagham on Tuesday night.

Town: Bromage, Blencowe, Bromage, Honore, Docherty, Freeman, Plummer, Heath, Benn, Jarvis, Bridgman. Subs used: Hoarty, King, Kaslauskas, Berry, Not used: Oladokun.

