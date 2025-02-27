Storm Basketball partners with Preston Johnson to elevate basketball opportunities

With the governing body controversially rejecting the school’s appeal to join the Elite Academy Basketball League, alternative pathways had to be explored. As part of this initiative, the club entered a Division 3 National League team, currently fighting for promotion, while the HTS Storm Basketball Academy first team took the opportunity to compete in the European Youth Basketball League (EYBL). This saw the players travel to Bucharest, Romania, in November and Budapest, Hungary, in February to test their talents.

The team played four games over two days at each tournament, finishing with a 3-1 record in Bucharest and a 2-2 record in Budapest—narrowly losing their final game on a last-second shot. With an overall 5-3 record, they now eagerly await confirmation on whether they have qualified for the Super Final later this year.

The Partnership with Preston Johnson Preston Johnson, a Los Angeles native, first connected with the club after arriving in Crawley in 2022. Passionate about basketball, he was pleasantly surprised to find the successful Storm Basketball Club in the same town where he and his partners had acquired Crawley Town Football Club. Keen to get involved, he offered his support to both the club and school.

For the 2023/24 season, Johnson joined the squad on the bench for home games, using his analytics expertise to track stats and provide insights for the Sixth Form team. He also attended training sessions, assisting where possible—even rebounding for players at The Academy. His competitive nature saw him take on some of the top players in shooting contests, where he secured a few victories of his own.

This partnership will continue to expand, with new developments including strength and conditioning support, consultancy, and collaboration with Crawley Town Football Club’s well-established performance department, PWR S&C.

Looking Ahead “I’ve always appreciated the strong sense of community in Crawley, whether in sport, art, or music,” said Johnson. “We’re excited to help basketball grow in the town and intend to build something that can compete at the professional level. There are already key steps in place to make this happen—it’s an exciting time for the community.”

Over the years, Sussex Storm has helped numerous players achieve remarkable success, with the club continuing to grow. The financial backing and personal investment from Preston and his partners have already been invaluable to Holy Trinity School and its basketball programme.

Daniel Hildreth, Head Coach of the Academy & National League Programmes, expressed his gratitude:

“Firstly, I can’t thank Preston enough for his support. He has provided opportunities to our players and students that they would never have had otherwise. This goes beyond basketball—some of our players had never travelled abroad before, and the memories made on these trips will last a lifetime. The basketball wasn’t bad either!”

As Holy Trinity awaits news on their EYBL Finals qualification, they now face a packed schedule, battling for more national titles and championships in the weeks ahead.

1 . Contributed Preston receiving his gifted jersey Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Players thanking preston Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Preston receiving his gifted jersey Photo: Submitted