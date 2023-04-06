Storrington Tennis Club Open Day promises a fun, interactive experience

Storrington Tennis Club is happy to announce their Open Day on Saturday April 22. This fun interactive day is open to everyone, giving prospective members the chance to understand what the club has to offer, meet Head Coach Nigel Matthews and members of the voluntary committee who have helped steer the club to record membership in the last two years.

Recent Junior trip to Juan-Carlos Ferrero Tennis Academy in Alicante, Spain

The fun packed open day will give people the opportunity to try the facilities, access junior coaching and test some tennis rackets and tennis equipment. Alongside this lunch, tea, coffee and cakes will be available.

The club rests at the foot of the South Downs in the village of Storrington and serves the community as a volunteer run charity to engage people of all ages with tennis, and the fitness and mental health benefits this brings. With eight courts, five clay and three artificial grass Astro, the club provides the perfect environment to enjoy one of the UK’s most exciting sports.

With over 500 members ranging in age from 3 to 98 it really does engage people from across the community. Storrington Tennis Club have active and successful teams with five men’s, five ladies’ teams and 12 junior teams, all competing at local, county and even national level. The competitive tennis is complimented by an active social tennis programme for members of all levels to enjoy playing with members of the same standard.

The junior tennis programme is a real strength of the club and provides many ways for juniors to be introduced to playing or to hone their skills and build on their tennis experience. Matthews Coaching recently took 26 children and 5 coaches to train and develop at JC Ferrero tennis academy in Alicante Spain. This is the home of the world’s youngest ever ATP world number one player Carlos Alcaraz. The juniors met the founder of the Academy and an ex-world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero and were photographed as a team on their recent trip.

General Manager Sarah Gardner said: “Our club continues to go from strength to strength and plays an integral role in the community bringing together players of all ages. The fitness, mental health and social benefits of joining the club are huge and we want to get the message out and get people along to our Open Day. Please come and join us on Saturday April 22.”

Storrington Tennis Club Membership is one of the best value sports memberships on offer significantly lower than gym, golf or other memberships with junior membership from as little as £1.76 per week and full adult membership at £5.96 per week.

Head Coach Nigel Matthews commented “This is one of the best supported and most vibrant clubs in the country and delivers outstanding value for money. Along with my coaching team we look forward to welcoming new members and sharing the benefits that tennis can offer to the whole community.”