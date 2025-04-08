Strong Showing for Lewes Athletic Club at 2025 Brighton Marathon and 10K

By Claire Hawes
Contributor
Published 8th Apr 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 14:32 BST
Lewes Athletic Club was out in force this past Sunday, with a strong contingent of runners participating in the 2025 Brighton Marathon Weekend. With outstanding performances across the marathon and 10k events, club members showcased their passion for running, endurance and team spirit.

Leading the charge in the marathon was Flaminia Gold, who secured 2nd place overall—a tremendous result in a highly competitive field.

Other standout marathon performances came from James Hawkes, Marcus Littlejohns, Steffan Meyric Hughes, and David Barham, who all finished well within the top half of the field.

The club was also well represented by Tamsyn Darienzo, Heidi Hodgson, Emma Hodgson, Tara Twyman, and Joe Whiting, who showed exceptional determination in completing the 26.2-mile course.

Lewes AC Members celebrate after participating in the Brighton Marathon Weekend
Lewes AC Members celebrate after participating in the Brighton Marathon Weekend

In the Brighton 10K, Lewes AC athletes made their mark with many strong finishes. Among the highlights:

  • Jonathan Burrell, 2nd in his age group
  • Fiona Wright, 2nd in her age group
  • Ian Fines, 4th in his age group
  • Rob Dyke, PB and 5th in his age group
  • Matt Reed, 21st overall, 17th in his age group

Lewes AC’s runners spanned a wide range of age groups, all showcasing the strength of the Club’s training, inclusivity, and community support.

"We're incredibly proud of everyone who represented the club today," said Lewes Athletic Club Chair, Philip Westbury. "From personal bests to podium finishes, it's been a brilliant day of running and camaraderie in Brighton."

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.

