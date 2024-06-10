Strong winds made for two day's of challenging sailing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club hosted a Laser Open meeting on Saturday with ten boats entering the competition. Winds were strong and the swell increasingly large as the racing progressed.

Riding the surf downwind at speed was an exhilarating if unnerving experience and heading upwind saw boats crashing through the waves.

David Goddard from Wierwood Sailing Club made it look easy with four straight wins to carry off the trophy. Second and third place went to local sailors Tom Richardson and Melanie Clark respectively.

On Sunday the conditions began more benignly for the continuation of the Early Summer Series; winds were force three from the north-west.

Early Summer Series racing

At the start of the second race the wind backed westerly and picked up considerably, creating gusty force four to five conditions with breaking waves across the race area.

For the second week running Matthew Wiseman bagged two firsts which moved him up the leaderboard and within striking distance of snatching the Series in the final Sunday’s racing on 23rd June.

The current leader, Chris Bennett, was sixth and fourth, which was enough to keep him in the top spot but not safe from losing it all on the final day of the competition. In the General Handicap Fleet, the Buzz dinghy of Philip & Tristan Blurton was without any competition and had only to complete the course to take the points.

The first race was completed without incident but as the wind increased in the second race they came close to capsizing with their spinnaker hoisted and only just managed to avoid a dunking. Overall they lie a point behind the current leaders Richard & Sue Morley, and once again the final day’s racing will decide the Series.