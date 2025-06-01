Strong winds make for exhilarating sailing at Hastings

Forecasts of strong winds meant only a small fleet raced in the Early Summer Series at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club.

Eight boats launched into force 4 south westerly winds that quickly increased to force 5 or more. White horses on the wave crests were soon breaking waves in a heavy swell. All eight boats started the racing but capsizes and worsening conditions triggered a steady stream of retirees heading ashore.

Three Lasers and a Buzz battled round the course to see out the first race, competing more with the conditions than each other. Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) had the best start and although he flipped over on a downwind run, he managed to right his boat and sail on to take first place.

Roy Sandford (Laser 4.7) was second and Chris Bennett (Laser Radial) third. Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) were the only boat still racing in the General Handicap Fleet. Despite the force of the wind, it was reasonably steady, allowing the father and son team to settle into the race, play it safe and take the points by completing the course.

Philip & Tristan Blurton approaching the start line at speed - picture: Christopher Scanlan

With wind and sea state continuing to increase, Race Officer Lucas Terry signalled an end to racing after the first race. The remaining sailors on the water headed ashore, exhilarated by the experience but not unhappy with the decision to abandon further racing. With two more Sunday’s of the Early Summer Series to sail, Roy Sandford is top of the leaderboard in the Laser Handicap Fleet and Philip & Tristan Blurton lead the General Handicap Fleet.