Strudwick clinches victory in the British BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup Championship

After finishing as runner-up in last years title fight, this year, Littlehampton’s Thomas Strudwick has emerged victorious in the British ABK Beer 0% BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup. The event saw Strudwick deliver an outstanding performance to secure the championship title for 2024.

This championship win wasn’t the only reason for Strudwick to celebrate though, having also finished third place in the Pirelli Sportbike Championship.

Reflecting on his achievement, Thomas Strudwick expressed his gratitude and excitement: “Crossing the finish line to take the Championship was an incredible feeling! It’s been a great season, where I have had to work hard in every race to stay ahead of my competition. Our final two races at Brands Hatch were no exception!

"I am very grateful to my team and partners for their support throughout the year! Especially to Case Electrical (Horsham) and Shoreham Vehicle Auctions, for giving me the best opportunity to win. I’m now looking forward to training throughout the winter, in preparation for the 2025 season.”

Thomas celebrates with team owner Lorne Case (Case Electrical - Horsham)

Strudwick took the lead right from the start, but the final ride proved challenging as Johnson remained in close pursuit, keeping the pressure on. Throughout the race, the top six riders stayed tightly packed, but Strudwick managed to create a gap of nearly a second near the finish. He crossed the line for the last time this season, finishing 0.904 seconds ahead of Johnson leaving the ABK Beer 0% BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup, Main Race results being:

1. Thomas Strudwick (Case Moto BMW)

2. Mason Johnson (Johnson Racing) +0.904s

3. Barry Burrell (Halliwell Jones Motorrad) +0.953s

Thomas celebrates

4. James Bull (Ready4Racing Vision Team) +1.009s

5. James Ellison (ROKiT Racing) +1.199s

Group 1 Brighton BMW are currently showcasing Thomas Strudwick’s championship winning bike and trophy in their showroom so if you are local be sure to go down, learn more about the BMW F900R bike and check it out while you can!

In other Sussex news, fellow rider Lucas Brown from Bolney - West Sussex, celebrates his win securing the 2024 R&G British Talent Cup. He will be spending the winter preparing for his move into the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup next season.