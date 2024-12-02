Struggling Guilford nick win at Chichester

Chichester 29 v 32 Guildford

On Saturday afternoon Chichester welcomed struggling Guildford to Oaklands Park, in a must win game for both sides.

The Blues made four changes to the team that lost away at Bournemouth last time out. Tyrese Makasi and Joe Hunter came into the forwards, with Luca Fleming in the backs and Matereti Waqanisau on the bench.

On a drab overcast afternoon, with a light south westerly wind, Guildford kicked off up the slope towards Oaklands Pavilion.

Chichester knocked on and from the scrum Guildford moved the ball forward testing Blues’ defensive line. Chichester were penalised at the breakdown providing the visitors with a simple 25 metre kick in front of the posts, which was missed.

However, they were straight back on the attack and an attempted interception was deemed a deliberate knock on with Blues losing the player to the sin bin. The ball was kicked into Vultures Corner and from the lineout Guildford mauled the ball over the try line to score. Conversion missed. 0 - 5 after 5 minutes.

Despite being a man down, Chichester took the game to Guildford containing them within their own half with Joel Andrews and Tyrese Makasi testing the visitor’s defence with powerful runs.

On 18 minutes, Guildford were penalised for collapsing the scrum on the 22 metre line and Rory Minton opened Chichester’s account. 3 - 5.

From the restart Guildford knocked on and then conceded a penalty. Josh Stops, in his final game for the Club, took a tap and passed to Makasi who muscled his way down the pitch, before the ball was recycled to Thomas Stout who was illegally stopped just short. The forwards arrived and, after several pick and goes, the ball was carried over the line but held up.

The referee went back for the penalty which Stops once again tapped with the ball moving swiftly through the hands of Minton and Jamie Kinninmont for Stout to score the try. Converted by Minton. 10 - 5 and 23 minutes played.

After 10 minutes of scrappy play, that saw both teams concede penalties at the breakdown, Guildford moved the ball up to the Chichester 5 metre line. After a great defensive effort by Blues, the visitors spun the ball out wide but it was intercepted by Andrews who put on the afterburners and got 50 metres down the pitch before being tackled by an equally speedy defender.

The ball was recycled to the hooker Huw Binfield who put in an exquisite cross field chip which was collected by Luca Fleming out wide for a try. Converted by Minton. 17 - 5. As the half played out, Chichester struggled with their normally dependable lineout and Guildford with discipline.

The final play saw the visitors maul over in Vultures Corner. Conversion missed.

17 - 10 at half time after a very disjointed and nervy 40 minutes.

The second half didn’t start well for Chichester when they lost a player to the sin bin on 49 minutes. The subsequent passage of play ended with a Blues’ infringement, in front of posts, gifting Guildford 3 points. 17 - 13.

From the restart the ball went into touch for a Chichester lineout and the ball was secured by Zac Conley and moved across the pitch. From the breakdown, Stops changed the direction of play passing to James Crundwell and on to Stout who made great progress, through the scrambling Guildford defence, before popping the ball over the head of the last man to Fleming for a try. Converted by Minton. 24 - 13.

Guildford weren’t giving up yet and sustained pressure saw Chichester concede penalties and lose territory, allowing the visitors to maul over the whitewash. Converted. 24 - 20. Game on!

The Blues responded instantly, forcing a lineout from the restart and moving the ball into the red zone. After several pick and goes were repelled by the Guildford defence Stops changed tactics and spun the ball out to Minton and on to Crundwell. His long looping pass out to Josh Brown, on the other side of the pitch, provided the overlap and gave Chichester their try bonus point. Conversion missed. 29 - 20 and 23 minutes left to play.

After a long injury break, Guildford missed another easy kick in front of the posts after which it all went horribly wrong for Chichester! Guildford scored 2 tries, one of which was converted, after infringements on halfway which were kicked into touch for 5 metre lineouts and then carried over the whitewash with little resistance. 29 - 32 after 70 minutes and what a nervy end to the game!

Chichester lost another player to the sin bin, Guildford’s kicker lost his mojo and the only real chance fell to Fleming who looked odds on to win a kick chase but play was halted for an infringement in the chasing pack.

Final score 29 - 32.

Chichester squad: Geal, Binfield, Brown, Conley (capt.), Whitehouse, Makasi, Hunter, Babb, Stops, Minton, Andrews, Crundwell, Stout, Fleming, Kinninmont, Barker, Waqanisau and Vosanibole.