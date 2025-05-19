Under the leadership of new coach Matt Golledge, Meads LTC have entered a team into the prestigious Sussex National League in the men's Second Division.

And the squad could hardly have hoped for a more encouraging start. On Sunday Meads welcomed Hampden Park Firsts to the Upper Carlisle Road ground and thanks to the excellent weather the match was played on Meads' world class grass courts.

This format requires teams to play four singles matches and two doubles matches with two points available for each encounter. In the singles Matt Golledge led from the front winning his rubber in straight sets before young Pavlo Hrytskiv produced some exhilarating tennis losing just one game in his singles victory. Jonah Goudie and Joe Govett were also in sparkling form in their singles winning the matches in straight sets.

In the doubles Hrytskiv and Goudie teamed up effectively to win 6-2, 6-2 whilst in the other doubles Matt Golledge was joined by Adam Hassan as they also completed a 6-2, 6-2 victory meaning that a great day's tennis finished with a resounding 12-0 victory for Meads.

Meads LTC National Squad, L to R - Matt Golledge, Joe Govett, Adam Hassan, Jonah Goudie, Pavlo Hrytskiv and Jack Ford

The previous week Meads had beaten a strong Pavilion and Avenue team 8-4 with Jack Ford making an important contribution with a singles victory.

Meads have also entered a team in Division 1 of the Sussex National Under 12 boys league and they too have got off to a great start beating Holbrook tennis club 12-0 with Harrison Goldsmith and Will Breeds in fine form.