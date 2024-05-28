Stunning win for Meads Ladies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meads LTC ladies' first team continued their splendid start to the season with another 4-0 home victory this time over Brighton based Grasshoppers TC.

In sunny but windy conditions at the Upper Carlisle Road ground, first pair Sarah King-Spooner and Jess Gisby were in fine form sweeping to an emphatic 6-0 6-0 victory in their first rubber.

Meanwhile second pair Lucy Parkin and Hazel Sneath were having to work a little harder in the first set of their encounter with the Grasshoppers first pair before winning it 6-3. From that moment the experienced duo never looked back taking the second set 6-0 before going on to win their second rubber 6-0 6-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King-Spooner and Gisby were always in control of their second contest easing to a 6-4, 6-1 victory. A measure of the dominance of the Meads ladies was that in 8 sets of tennis Meads won 48 games and Grasshoppers won 8.