Stunning win for Meads Tennis Club ladies

Eastbourne’s Meads LTC ladies' first team continued their splendid start to the season with another 4-0 home victory this time over Brighton based Grasshoppers TC.

In sunny but windy conditions at the Upper Carlisle Road ground, first pair Sarah King-Spooner and Jess Gisby were in fine form sweeping to an emphatic 6-0 6-0 victory in their first rubber.

Meanwhile second pair Lucy Parkin and Hazel Sneath were having to work a little harder in the first set of their encounter with the Grasshoppers first pair before winning it 6-3. From that moment the experienced duo never looked back taking the second set 6-0 before going on to win their second rubber 6-0 6-0.

King-Spooner and Gisby were always in control of their second contest easing to a 6-4, 6-1 victory. A measure of the dominance of the Meads ladies was that in 8 sets of tennis Meads won 48 games and Grasshoppers won 8.