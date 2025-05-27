Success all round at Hastings Kombat Academy gradings

Students at Hastings Kombat Academy (HKA) were put to the test as they took part in their latest grading sessions, working hard to earn their next coloured belts and stripes. All participants passed with flying colours, showing impressive skill as they performed the newly updated syllabus.

A special congratulations goes to Wilf Eastwood, Harley Discala, and Rami Amini-Asl, who each achieved an outstanding A* in their Red Belt grading. A particular mention also goes to Jack Best, who displayed incredible determination and stamina during a gruelling three-hour session of drills, pad work, sparring, and a fitness test to secure his Purple Belt.

HKA offers a range of classes in both Hastings and Battle, catering to children from age 3 up to adults. With sessions available in Kickboxing, K1, Boxing, and Ladies-Only classes, there’s something for everyone.

For more information, call the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected].