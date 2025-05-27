Success all round at Hastings Kombat Academy gradings
A special congratulations goes to Wilf Eastwood, Harley Discala, and Rami Amini-Asl, who each achieved an outstanding A* in their Red Belt grading. A particular mention also goes to Jack Best, who displayed incredible determination and stamina during a gruelling three-hour session of drills, pad work, sparring, and a fitness test to secure his Purple Belt.
HKA offers a range of classes in both Hastings and Battle, catering to children from age 3 up to adults. With sessions available in Kickboxing, K1, Boxing, and Ladies-Only classes, there’s something for everyone.
For more information, call the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected].