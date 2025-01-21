Success for Hampden Park Tennis Club mum and daughter
Hampden’s second pair beat Crowborough’s first pair 4-0 with one match going to a 10-point Championship tiebreak.
Hampden Park’s mum and daughter pair - Nicola & Grace Tuson – beat Crowborough's first pair 5-7, 6-3, 10-3 – then went on to beat their second pair 7-5, 6-0 with Nicola carrying a hamstring injury which she felt on match point in the first match.
Hampden Park’s first pair won both their matches 6-2, 6-1.
As a result Hampden Park move into second position in the league.
