Success for Hampden Park Tennis Club mum and daughter

By Barbara Hardcastle
Contributor
Published 21st Jan 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 18:07 BST
Hampden Park ladies’ tennis first team had a great win at Crowborough in Division 1 of the TDS ULTRA Sussex Winter Doubles League.

Hampden’s second pair beat Crowborough’s first pair 4-0 with one match going to a 10-point Championship tiebreak.

Hampden Park’s mum and daughter pair - Nicola & Grace Tuson – beat Crowborough's first pair 5-7, 6-3, 10-3 – then went on to beat their second pair 7-5, 6-0 with Nicola carrying a hamstring injury which she felt on match point in the first match.

Hampden Park’s first pair won both their matches 6-2, 6-1.

As a result Hampden Park move into second position in the league.

If you wish to find out more about Hampden Park Tennis club visit www.hampdenparktennis.co.uk

