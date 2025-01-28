Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bumper number of bowlers at Horsham Indoor Bowls Club entered and are enjoying success representing their club in county and national competitions this year.

In the Ladies' County Singles, Tracey Osborne and Yvonne Boyd were drawn against each other. Many watched and the applause for both players at the end of the game was very much deserved, with bowls of a very high standard.

Tracey was the eventual winner, gaining the winning point on the very last end and progressing to the quarter-finals - a great result for a new bowler only in her second year.

Tracey has joined forces with another relatively new bowler, Debbie Bown, in the County Pairs (unbadged) - again doing well. They have already reached the quarter-finals, where they will be joined by Tina Palmer and Judy Morris, also enjoying a good run in the County Pairs.

Two teams of ladies entered the County Fours and both have reached the quarter-finals, with the team led by Tina Palmer being joined by Yvonne Boyd's team in the last eight.

In the Men's County Championship, Andy Simmons will soon be playing his quarter-final match in the singles competition, and will be joined by Danny Craft, Ray Neal and James Loader when they contest the quarter-finals of the Men's Fours.

A number of the club’s bowlers have had success in national competitions - Andy Williams, Debbie Bown, Dean Burford and Andy Simmons. Tracey Osborne is just one win away from the making the area final in the National Singles competition.

It's a big well done to all those who have worked hard to progress in both county and national Competitions - and good luck with the matches to come.

The club caters for bowling at all levels - from beginner to those in county and national competitions. Friday morning sessions for newer bowlers are extremely popular, with leagues and internal competitions progressing very well this season.

If you would like to have a go, why not come along to our Wednesday evening session which starts at 7pm, called Bowls4Fun. Coaches will be there to guide you and bowls can be provided.

They are offering a 'try before you buy' initiative - no membership fee required for the first month. Social membership is included for full members - with regular quiz nights, race nights, entertainment with catering and a subsidised bar.