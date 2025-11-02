Success for Horsham Seniors in Three Counties League

Richard Lodge and Roger Southgate are the lead team for Horsham against Rich Schofield and Simon Freeman from Gatton Manor.

It is not always easy to keep up regular golf matches during the winter months as the weather, health and availability can sometimes intervene.

Horsham Seniors have managed to put together a tenacious group of golfers who turn out consistently and willingly to compete, ably managed by Jim White who is the Fixtures Secretary.

They celebrated a home win against Gatton Manor Golf Club this week in the Three Counties Winter League, playing a Four Ball Better Ball format with a final score of Horsham 37.5 to Gatton Manor 34.5.

With everyone enjoying the sunny day and fairer conditions, interspersed with good humour as well as some interesting, wayward shots, Richard Lodge and Roger Southgate were the lead pair.

They were competing against Rich Schofield and Simon Freeman from Gatton Manor and drew their match 9-9. Winning their matches were Mark Smith and Nairon Khan with a result of 10-8 and Peter Martin and Kevin Lee who took the lead 11-7. Although Colin Goldsmith and Nigel Hills lost 7.5 to 10.5 the whole competition was closely fought and most congenial.

It was time for another one of the Winter League Stableford Qualifiers for the Horsham Seniors playing on ground that has become heavier and wetter in the autumnal weather. That, however, did not put them off from some very acceptable scores as Lawrence Hughes was first on 38 points and Richard Litchfield came second with 37 points.

Sarah Moloney and Kevin Lee required a countback on 36 points to separate them into third and fourth places.

The Wednesday winner was Jim White, battling the heavy rain and not inconsiderable winds, coming in with 37 points. Countback was again needed for Peter Worthington and Clive Limbrick, both scoring 32 points, who came in second and third respectively followed by Graham Angell who was fourth on 30 points.