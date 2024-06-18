Success for The Green's ladies' tennis teams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Green's two ladies teams both achieved victories last weekend.

Last Saturday the St Leonards-on-Sea club’s ladies first team hosted the Meads first team from Eastbourne in wet and windy conditions but secured a 4-0 victory in this Division 4 fixture of the Sussex Tennis Summer League.

Both home pairings of Beaula Page with Amanda Ruck and Hannah Gandy with Sjaan Gillings comfortably beat the Meads second pairing but found the first pairing much tougher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beaula/Amanda eventually won through by 2-6, 7-6 and 10-6 in the championship tie-break whilst Hannah/Sjaan triumphed by 6-2, 6-7 and 10-8 in the tie-break.

The Green's ladies' second team

On Sunday the ladies second team travelled to Hove to play the Pavilion & Avenue third team in a Division 10 fixture.

Sheila King/Karen Walker defeated the opposing second pair by 6-0, 7-5, having been down 1-5 in the second set, and then beat the first pair by 6-3, 6-2.