Success for The Green's ladies' tennis teams
Last Saturday the St Leonards-on-Sea club’s ladies first team hosted the Meads first team from Eastbourne in wet and windy conditions but secured a 4-0 victory in this Division 4 fixture of the Sussex Tennis Summer League.
Both home pairings of Beaula Page with Amanda Ruck and Hannah Gandy with Sjaan Gillings comfortably beat the Meads second pairing but found the first pairing much tougher.
Beaula/Amanda eventually won through by 2-6, 7-6 and 10-6 in the championship tie-break whilst Hannah/Sjaan triumphed by 6-2, 6-7 and 10-8 in the tie-break.
On Sunday the ladies second team travelled to Hove to play the Pavilion & Avenue third team in a Division 10 fixture.
Sheila King/Karen Walker defeated the opposing second pair by 6-0, 7-5, having been down 1-5 in the second set, and then beat the first pair by 6-3, 6-2.
Meanwhile Dana Brass/Nicola Male just lost to the first pair by 6-4, 1-6 and 5-10 in the championship tie-break, but won 6-3, 6-3 against the second pair, so making the final result 3-1 to the Green.
