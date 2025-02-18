Successes for Hastings table tennis players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several players from the Hastings Table Tennis Association have continued to play for Sussex in county championship matches.

Last month the Sussex veterans second team defeated the Sussex veterans third team 9-1 in Harlow: Paul Barry (Bexhillians TTC) beat Dave Butler (Bexhillians TTC) and Richard Hazell (Haywards Heath), whilst Nathan Darby (Bexhillians TTC), making his veteran debut for the county, defeated Faldie Adams (Bexhillians TTC) and Richard Hazell. Dave won the sole match for the third team when he beat Lewis Mayhew (Eastbourne).

The Sussex second team also defeated the Kent fourth team 9-1 with Paul and Nathan winning all their singles and doubles. The Sussex third team drew 5-5 with the Essex second team: Dave won one singles, as did Faldie, together with the men’s doubles match.

Last weekend Sheila King (Hastings Academy) competed for the Sussex over 60 third team that played two matches at the Cippenham TTC in Slough, Berkshire. Sussex beat the Middlesex second team 6-4 with Sheila winning her singles, and then defeated the Hampshire second team also 6-4. In this fixture Sheila again won her singles plus one mixed doubles in partnership with Graham Carter (Crawley). At the same venue Sue Pingram (Hollington TTC) played for the Sussex second team and helped them draw 5-5 with the Berkshire first team and defeat the Middlesex second team 7-3.

The previous weekend a number of local players competed in the Southern Masters (veterans) tournament at Crawley. Sheila competed in the women’s over 70 singles event for the first time: in the semi-final she defeated Sue Body (Essex) in four games before winning the final when she beat Teresa Devaney (Ireland) by 13-11, 5-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-6. Sue Pingram won the over 60 women’s doubles with her partner Carrie Cope (Cambridgeshire). John Boreham (Tackleway TTC) won the men’s over 50 consolation event when he beat Semi Idowu (Middlesex) 11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 11-4 in the final.