Successes for Hastings TTA players

Two players from the Hastings Table Tennis Association have recently played for Sussex teams in county championship matches.

Paul Barry (Bexhillians TTC) was part of the Sussex veterans second team that played two matches at the BATTS club in Harlow, Essex. Against the Surrey second team Sussex won 7-3 with Paul winning both his singles matches and the men’s doubles in partnership with Lewis Mayhew (Eastbourne). Then the Sussex team defeated Oxfordshire 8-2 with Paul winning one singles, a mixed doubles with Sarah Hilditch (Crawley) and the men’s doubles, again with Lewis.

Sheila King (Hastings Academy) competed for the Sussex over 60 third team that played two matches at the Cippenham TTC in Slough, Berkshire. Sussex beat the Dorset first team 7-3 with Sheila winning her singles and both mixed doubles, in partnership with Graham Carter (Crawley) and Tony Catt (Crawley). Then Sussex defeated the Berkshire first team 6-4 with Sheila winning her singles and one mixed doubles, this time with Stephen Hoad (Crawley).