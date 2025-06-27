'Such an honour' - Alexandra Eala becomes the first Filipina player in history to reach a WTA final

Alexandra Eala became the first Filipina player in history to reach a WTA final, by beating Varvara Gracheva in the Lexus Eastbourne Open semi-final.

Eala secured a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 victory on centre court and was visibly emotional after converting her first match point.

The 20-year-old spoke candidly in a press conference after making history.

“It's such an honour,” she said.

"I mean, it's been a long time coming, that's for sure. Personally it's a big deal and I hope what I'm doing can inspire people back home.

"I think representation makes a big difference in starting change, maybe, and positive change.

"Growing up, tennis was definitely not a big sport in the Philippines, and I think even now it still has a long way to go.

"But me, personally, I feel change in the popularity of tennis. Not to say that that's just because of me. I like to think that I play a big part in that.

"But, for example, whenever I come home, the courts are full in my club. It's hard to book courts, and then you have to go to other clubs sometimes.

"So that's one sign. Another thing is social media, for example. I'm seeing a lot of people of all ages, celebrities, kids, elderly. They're picking up racquets. So those are just some of the signs that I see tennis is growing.”

Eala said Eastbourne will always have a special significance for her now, with it being the place where she reached her first final.

"It's always special,” she said.

"The way I'm playing and fighting on court is something I'm very proud of.”

Reaching the final was something beyond the qualifier’s expectations, which at the start of the week, was ‘just to maintain a high level of tennis’.

"I just wanted to play a consistently good level of tennis, and to get the matches leading up to Wimbledon,” she added.

It was a high-quality match between two players who came through the qualifying rounds.

Eala will now face 19-year-old Maya Joint, from Australia, in Saturday’s final.

As reported by www.wtatennis.com, the final will be the youngest title match in terms of combined age at Eastbourne since 1981, when an 18-year-old Tracy Austin triumphed over a 16-year-old Andrea Jaeger.

The WTA added: “Eala, 20, burst on to the tennis scene by defeating three Grand Slam champions – Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek -- to reach the Miami semifinals in March, but lost four of her next five tour-level matches. However, her flat, left-handed strokes have thrived on grass.

“Having come through qualifying in Nottingham last week, Eala did so again this week in Eastbourne. In the main draw, she has bested Lucia Bronzetti, Ostapenko (via retirement), Dayana Yastremska and now Gracheva.”