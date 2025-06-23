Summer arrives at Bexhill Sailing Club

Woohoo! Perfect sailing weather at last! Summer is here! The Weekday Evening Series of races got off the mark in style, with 14 boats on the water on Wednesday 18th June. A gorgeous gentle warm breeze from the south west, dropping slightly as the evening progressed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone completed the race, no capsizes, very little for the safety boat to get involved with for a change! A wonderful evening on the water, followed by drinks and fish n chips on the balcony until after 9pm. A perfect end to a perfect day.

The results seem immaterial, but in case you're interested, Richard Eagleton won Fast fleet in his Europe, Chris Heath's D-Zero came second. Rachel Wynn won Slow fleet in her Comet with Dave Kerr a close 2nd in his Lightning, not quite living up to its name on this occasion. Flo Wright and Abi Wright won catamaran fleet unchallenged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making the most of fantastic conditions, Saturday morning 21st June saw the 2025 Learn to Sail course have their first time out on the water. A great time was had by all and lots of tacking practice now under their belts. Everyone capsized too…. deliberately, of course !!! It's part of the RYA syllabus. All the students are keen for more time on the water next week so let’s hope we get similar conditions.

Learn To Sail - Week 3

By Saturday evening the wind had turned east and strengthened a little to around 10-12mph. The Sunday forecast for 20mph brought the boats out in numbers for the first Saturday Evening race of the series as sailing looked unlikely for Sunday, as proved correct. 22 boats set off in the sunshine for a tasty race.

The easterly beat towards Hastings was lovely. There was a choice of keeping near shore to keep out of the tide, or sailing further out to catch more wind. That was followed by a tippy broad reach and run on a triangular course. The mackerel were jumping and the whitebait were shimmering. Weird but awesome to see them up close and personal. The splashing was surprisingly loud! All boats landed safely and the party continued onshore until around 11pm.

Bob Palmer won Fast fleet in his Laser Radial, Tony Witham's Supernova was 2nd after a swift recovery from his capsize at the gybe mark. Rachel Wynn won Slow fleet in her Comet with Fi Brown, in her first race of the season, second also in a Comet. Flo Wright took another Catamaran win, Ben Watts and Lisa were 2nd. Novice fleet saw James Tod in 1st and Hugh Stephenson 2nd. Fraser Tod won Cadet fleet uncontested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next weekend kicks off with a quiz night on Friday 27th June, then our Sailing School continues on Saturday afternoon with freesailing available to Club members. Sailwave training for members starts at 11am (booking not essential) on Sunday 29th June followed by the Summer Series races 6 & 7 at 2pm. The bar and balcony will be open for members to enjoy a drink or 2 while watching the sailing. If you would like to join them, please email [email protected]