Sun shines on Eastbourne Downs Golf Club for Sussex Downland League Gala Day

A total of 96 golfers teed off at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club for the 2022/23 Winter Downland League Gala Day. Glorious spring sunshine accompanied the golfers throughout the morning’s play.

By Jon GrossContributor
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Participants were invitees from the eight golf clubs who had taken part in the Winter Downland League.

The winning team this year (pictured) was the Dyke Golf Club.

In a stand-alone Gala Day competition four man teams played against each other in a combined Stableford format.

Golfers from The Dyke Golf Club - Downland League Winners 2022/23.Golfers from The Dyke Golf Club - Downland League Winners 2022/23.
The winning team, with an aggregate score of 132 points, were Richard Stone, John Crowther, Alan Clark and John Berwins from Willingdon Golf Club.

Teams from Eastbourne Downs and Hollingbury Golf Clubs were placed second and third.

Gala Day winners Richard Stone, John Crowther, Alan Clark and John Berwins from Willingdon Golf Club, with Eastbourne Downs Captain Rasoul ShahilowGala Day winners Richard Stone, John Crowther, Alan Clark and John Berwins from Willingdon Golf Club, with Eastbourne Downs Captain Rasoul Shahilow
