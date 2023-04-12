Sun shines on Eastbourne Downs Golf Club for Sussex Downland League Gala Day

Participants were invitees from the eight golf clubs who had taken part in the Winter Downland League.
The winning team this year (pictured) was the Dyke Golf Club.
In a stand-alone Gala Day competition four man teams played against each other in a combined Stableford format.
The winning team, with an aggregate score of 132 points, were Richard Stone, John Crowther, Alan Clark and John Berwins from Willingdon Golf Club.
Teams from Eastbourne Downs and Hollingbury Golf Clubs were placed second and third.
