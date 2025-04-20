Four triples travelled to Ewhurst to play on a good quality green in glorious conditions. With the unusual prospect of tea at halfway, everyone pushed to get a healthy lead, as the saying goes "it all changes after tea!" and two rinks were within reach on end 10, but the break sometimes doesn't help and progress stalled in the second half of the match.

Pulborough played well, but Ewhurst took the win by 75-59. Top rink for Pulborough went to Skip Jane Gray, with Christian Bushell as 2 and Jenny Patterson as Lead who scored heavily and kept the Ewhurst triple in single figures until the very last end, finishing on an impressive 26-10.

Easter Saturday saw Pulborough BC open their gates for the first Open Day of the year, welcoming all ages to come along and have a go at bowls with a view to potentially becoming part of the club.

The sun shone and the green was busy with parents, children and individuals who wanted to try the game and had heard about the event, creating a fantastic atmosphere and leading to a few more sign-ups, which every small club needs.

The next Open Day will be on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26, as part of Bowls England's "Big Bowls Weekend" initiative to improve awareness of the sport. Come along and join in the fun.

