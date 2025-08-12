Sunshine and favourable breezes bring out the fleet at Hastings & St Leonards

A fleet of 23 boats comprising 15 Lasers, two Laser Radials, two Dart 16s, a Buzz, two Picos and a Topper raced in the Late Summer Series at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club.

Warm sunshine and a steady force two south easterly breeze made conditions manageable for sailors of all levels of experience and produced the largest racing fleet of the season.

With 17 boats racing in the Laser Handicap Fleet, a good start to sail in clear wind at the front of the fleet was important. The laying of the marks gave a start line bias to the pin end where most sailors jostled for a place.

Melanie Clark (Laser) and Matt Wiseman (Laser) timed their start well and were at the front from the beginning. Hugh Ashford (Laser) misjudged his start but found a way through the fleet to join Clark and Wiseman. While Clark pulled ahead to take a win, it was nip and tuck for Wiseman and Ashford, until Wiseman edged ahead and took second, and Ashford third.

Winners of the day's Catamaran Fleet races, Lucas & Simon Terry (Dart 16) (foreground).

In the second race, a relative newcomer, Bijan Rafraf (Laser), sailed a perfect race and took first ahead of some of the usual favourites; Ashford was pushed down to second and Wiseman to third.

In the Catamaran Fleet it was two wins for Lucas & Simon Terry (Dart 16), ahead of Sergio Velluti & Trevor Beale (Dart 16). In the General Handicap Fleet, Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) won both their races in a small fleet where only father and son, Craig Watson (Pico) and Kit Watson (Topper), also finished.

The Blurtons won the final race of the day, the Sovereign Handicap, where boats of all classes raced against each other.

With only two more Sunday’s of the Late Summer Series to complete, Matt Wiseman (Laser) leads the Laser Handicap Fleet, Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) lead the General Handicap Fleet and Maurice and Janey Nash (Dart 16) lead the Catamaran Handicap Fleet.

Philip & Tristan Blurton, sailing their Buzz with spinnaker.

The club is hoping for similar sailing conditions next week when it will hold its annual sea week; the club will be open everyday for sailing activities, and social events, including a quiz night, cheesy bingo and music from The Longshore Drifters.