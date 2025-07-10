Sussex archer wins second national title - at age of 12

Haywards Heath archer Archie Dunn has won his second consecutive British archery championship title.

Competing at the Junior National Archery Championship at Lilleshall national sports centre,12-year-old Archie won his second national title in under-14 Olympic recurve archery.

This was his second successive gold at the national championships.

Archie, a member of Cuckfield Archers, took the championship by storm again, leading the field from start to finish to claim his well-deserved gold medal.

He is coached by his father Mark, who was a British champion and Olympic development archer, and he says it's taken huge commitment from Archie to achieve his second title – and his dedication has shone through.

They are now looking for even bigger achievements and any local sponsorship help to further his journey would be appreciated.

If you think your company could help or sponsor him, get in touch at [email protected]

Dad Mark added: “Archie is truly a credit to national junior archery – and a local celebrity!”