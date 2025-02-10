Sussex-born graphic designer wins prestigious hockey award

A Sussex graphic designer has been recognised for his talents after he won the inaugural Digital and Social Media Award from the Hockey Writers’ Club at its 41st awards.

Josh Pinard, co-founder of Hockey Focus, demonstrated exceptional creativity and dedication in promoting field hockey, said the judges.

Through the Hockey Focus Instagram account @hockeyfocus_, Pinard delivered high-quality content that resonated with the hockey community, showcasing match highlights, player interviews and behind-the-scenes insights.

The award recognises outstanding contributions to hockey journalism through innovative digital platforms and engaging social media content.

The Hockey Writers' Club held its 41st annual awards in London.

Born and raised in Heathfield, East Sussex, Josh went to Nottingham Trent University to study product design and is now a full-time graphic designer currently at Havas Play UK.

Josh said: “It feels quite surreal to pick up an award when we are so used to filming the athletes picking them up.

“It is great to receive the recognition of all the hard work of the team at Hockey Focus and I’d like to thank all our photographers who have collaborated with us. In particular, I’d like to commend Chris Tagg for all his contributions to help grow and change the game as well as Jas Ghata-Aura.

“We look forward to improving our content and growing the game further again this year.”

The HWC said: “We introduced this award to acknowledge the evolving landscape of sports media, where digital and social platforms play a crucial role in engaging audiences and expanding the reach of hockey. Hockey Focus exemplifies this shift, utilising Instagram’s visual storytelling capabilities to captivate and inform followers.”