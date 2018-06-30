Sussex Cricket League: Archer and Garton shine as leaders are beaten

Horsham (314-6), inspired by Sussex stars Jofra Archer, George Garton and Will Beer, stunned Premier Division leaders Roffey (143 all out) with 171 victory.

Tom Clark (56), Beer (84), Michael Thornely (51) and Garton (54 not out) all helped Horsham reached the big target. Garton (4-32) and Archer (4-24) then starred with the ball.

Jofra Archer

Joe Ludlow (145 not out) and Brad Gayler (125 not out) starred as Cuckfield (315-2) chased down Hastings and St Leonards (313-4). Joe Billings hit 133 for Hastings.

More Sussex stars shone as Brighton and Hove (196 all out) beat Preston Nomads (171 all out) by 25 runs. Phil Salt (53) and Matt Machan (56) top-scored for Brighton while Kashif Ibrahim took 5-41. In reply, Luke Wells took 7-57.

Eastbourne (274 all out) enjoyed a win against reigning champions East Grinstead (184 all out). James Hockley (115) Daniel Ams (51) top scored for Eastbourne while Lewis and Bradley Hatchett both took five wickets each. Ethan Guest took 5-22 for Eastbourne.

Ifield (198-9) hun on for a draw against Middleton (274-5). Mahesh Rawat (110 not out) and Sean Heather (95) lead the way for Middleton while Mike Norris (81) top scored for Ifield. Patrick Colvin took 4-71 for Middleton.

In Division 2, Three Bridges (172-4) won the big game against Haywards Heath (170 all out) to go top. Mike Rose took 3-38 and Conor Golding 3-33 while Walid Ghauri hit an unbeaten 117 in the run chase.

Mayfield (142-1) jumped to second with a comfortable nine-wicket win against Lindfield (141 all out). Jason Finch took 4-24 before Rob Raymond (67) and Rob Sharma (53 not out) saw Mayfield home.

Alex Gorton inspired Ansty (211 all out) to a 71 run win over Billingshurst (140 all out). Gorton hit 43 batting at number nine before taking 4-15.

Harry Rollings hit 108 as St James’s Montefiore (217-5) beat Chichester Priory Park (216-8) by five wickets. Michael Murray took 4-90 for St James while Peter Lamb and Matthew Bennison both hit 50s for Chi.

Bexhill (189 all out) beat Bognor Regis (172 all out) by 17 runs. In Bexhill’s innings Shawn Johnson hit 54 not out while Marquino Mindley took 4-50 and Josh Sargeant 4-47. In Bognor’s innings Ryan Maskell hit 78 and Neil Blatchly took 5-53.

Division 3 West: Goring By Sea 117-5 beat Three Bridges 2nd XI 116 all out; Roffey 2nd XI 257-7 beat Findon 93 all out; Slinfold 171 all out (49.3) lost to Steyning 174-5; West Chiltington & Thakeham 163 all out (40.1) beat Worthing 138 all out; Pagham 229 all out beat Stirlands 159 all out. Highlights: Harry Dunn 5-28 for Worthing; Jake Hodgson 5-52 for West Chiltington.

Division 3 East: Burgess Hill 224 all out beat Brighton & Hove 2nd XI 119 all out; Portslade 159-4 beat Seaford 157 all out; Crawley Eagles 243-6 dec beat Eastbourne 2nd XI 116-10; East Grinstead 2nd XI 109-1; Bexhill 2nd XI 106 all out; Preston Nomads 2nd XI 249-4 drew with Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 214-9. HIghlights: Shahid Raja took 6-20 for Crawley Eagles.

