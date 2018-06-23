Sussex Cricket League: Gayler and Twine shine in run-filled weekend

Brad Gayler hit 126 and Nick Patterson took 5-31 as Cuckfield (273-9) enjoyed a 130-run win against Ifield (143 all out).

Ben Twine smashed eight sixes in a brilliant 135 not out as Eastbourne (301 all out) drew with league leaders Roffey (278-8). Delray Rawlins contributed 57 for Eastbourne.

Brad Gayler

In reply, Jibran Khan (87) and Rohit Jagota (46) and skipper Matt Davies (46 not out) helped secure the draw.

Reigning champions East Grinstead (198-6) closed the gap on Roffey with a four wicket win over Brighton and Hove (197 all out). Fynn Hudson-Prentice took 4-26 for EG before hitting 60 as they chased down the target.

Preston Nomads (152-1) are in third after beating bottom-placed Hastings and St Leonards (148 all out) by nine wickets. Dan Phillips hit 94 in the run chase.

Horsham (200-5) enjoyed another successful run chase, this time beating Middleton (198-8). Sean Heather top scored for Middleton with 56 while Will Beer took 4-63. Nick Oxley lead the successful chase with 65 not out.

Just one point separates leaders Haywards Heath and second-placed Three Bridges in Division 2.

Heath (214-4) beat Bexhill (210 all out) by six wickets. Alastair Templeton (63) and Ollie Bailey (58 not out) top scored for Heath while Cameron Burgon hit an unbeaten 94 for Bexhill.

Three Bridges (116-1) cruised to a nine wicket win over Ansty (113 all out). Walid Ghauri (52) and Olle Blandford (52 not out) scored the runs for Bridges.

Mayfield (167-7) beat St James’s Montefiore (163 all out) by three wickets. Joynal Ahmed (4-40) was the pick of the Mayfield bowlers before Rob Sharma (63 not out) saw them home. Sam Rattle took 5-55 for St James.

Chichester (164 all out) won a close game with Billingshurst (154 all out) by nine runs. Ben Williams took 6-51 for Billingshurst before Daniel Joseph (4-50) and Joe De La Fuente (4-42) bowled Chichester to victory.

Lindfield (160-8) hung on for a draw against Bognor Regis (181 all out). Mikey Harris to scored for Bognor with 61 while Shohel Ahmed (4-60) and Phil Weir (4-31) bowled will for Lindfield.

Division 3 West: Findon 161 all out lost to Goring By Sea 162-8; Steyning 168 all out lost to Pagham 229-9; Stirlands 137 all out lost to West Chiltington & Thakeham 222-9 dec; Three Bridges 2nd XI 272-6 dec lost to Slinfold 274-9; Worthing 255-5 (47.2) beat Roffey 2nd XI 251-7 dec. Highlights: Cameron Scott hit 157 for Slinfold; Adrian Chappell 6-77 for Three Bridges; Chris Webb 125 for Roffey 2nd XI; Cameron New 112 for Worthing.

Division 3 East: Bexhill 2nd XI 172 all out lost to Burgess Hill 176-1; Brighton & Hove 2nd XI 180-8 drew with Portslade 275-5; Eastbourne 2nd XI 241-7 beat East Grinstead 2nd XI 240-9; Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 227-8 dec beat Crawley Eagles 226 all out; Seaford 204 -9 drew with Preston Nomads 2nd XI 199-8. Highlights: Joe Maskell took 5-51 for Burgess Hill; Steve Case took 6-58 for Portslade; Stephen Rigg took 5-32 for Preston Nomads 2nd XI.

