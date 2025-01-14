Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex trainer Suzy Smith is offering horse racing fans the chance to own a share in two young National Hunt horses descended from her Angmering Park stable’s stars.

The Paddock To Post syndicate follows the thoroughbreds’ journey from the gallops to the racecourse and - hopefully - the winner’s enclosure!

The horses whose stable names are ‘Olive’ and ‘Terrence’, are a two-year-old filly and gelding bred for success over the sticks and the ownership group’s 20 members will get the opportunity to suggest, and vote for, the pair’s racing names.

Olive is a daughter of Aimigayle, a mare trained by Smith to win seven races, amassing over £126,000 in prize money and also finishing second at the Cheltenham Festival. Her sire Masterstroke won four times for Sheikh Mohammed’s all-conquering Godolphin racing enterprise.

Suzy Smith with Olive and Terrence at Lower Coombe Stables, Angmering Park

Terrence’s dam Strike The Flint won twice round Plumpton for Smith and is herself a daughter of Material World, the stable’s popular one-eyed mare who scored five times and ran second at the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals, winning over £93,000 in prize money. His sire Jack Hobbs was second in the Derby at Epsom before going one better in the Irish version at the Curragh.

“We want to give more than just the ‘snapshot’ of a horse’s life offered by conventional syndicates,” explains Smith, who became one of Britain’s youngest trainers when setting up at just 25 years of age, saddling her first winner when Material World triumphed at Market Rasen in April 2003 and enjoying success on the Flat at Royal Ascot with Missoula five years later. “Paddock To Post offers its members the chance to be part of a journey, experiencing at first hand the love and care that goes into shaping the horses’ lives and careers and building a relationship with them.

“Olive and Terrence certainly have the right pedigrees to win races. Aimigayle, Strike The Flint and Material World were all winning mares for our stable and, if they have passed on as much of their ability and will to win to their progeny, we have plenty to look forward to.”

Members will enjoy regular opportunities to trace the duo’s development - National Hunt horses usually make their debuts at four or five years old - before Olive and Terrence, by then registered under their racing names, set foot on the track for the first time. In addition to stable visits to Angmering Park, trips to the National Stud and National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket as well as days at the races, including the use of a private box, are other benefits.

Olive and Terrence having a grooming session in the sunshine

“It’s hard to match the excitement of a day at the races, especially when you have a runner taking part,” adds Smith “But, especially before the horses begin their racing careers, our aim is to help members to learn about the wider racing world.

Whether you are an experienced racing aficionado or a newcomer looking to explore this incredible sport, we’d love to hear from you. If you are keen to learn more, join us at our syndicate morning before racing at Fontwell on Sunday 26th January at 10 am. To book your place please email us at [email protected]

Full details of Paddock To Post can be found at www.suzysmithracing.com.