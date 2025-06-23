Sussex Ladies heartbreak at Twickenham

Sussex Ladies 15 Dorset & Wilts Ladies 15

Sussex Ladies ended their 2025 campaign unbeaten but were denied the winner’s trophy in the Gill Burns Division 3 Final at Twickenham by the cruel lottery of a kick-off. The Sussex squad included players from five clubs with Heathfield making the largest contribution.

Some early exchanges saw the game flowing all over the pitch. A good Sussex handling move was eventually closed down in the right hand corner and then some strong runners from Dorset & Wilts (DW) took them deep into the Sussex 22.

Eventually just after the quarter hour a tap penalty was worked through a couple of phases for DW fly half Denny Jones to open the scoring with a try from short range.

Sussex Ladies players and coaches

At this stage DW were looking good with several strong runners often achieving line breaks which Sussex struggled to contain.

Soon after the first, and very necessary, water break, a DW centre was binned for a high tackle. Soon afterwards Sussex built an impressive attack into the right hand corner involving a huge run by Georgia Reed-Davies but they were just denied by a last ditch tackle.

Another good Sussex attack saw the ball worked down the line only for Chip Chippett to be tackled into the left hand corner. However DW were competing strongly and they also went close in their right hand corner.

Although DW were now back up to 15 Sussex then scored a fine try with handling across the pitch involving Rachel Marchesan and Maya Champion before Britt Mole arrived to dive over in the right hand corner. Crucially Champion knocked over the difficult conversion.

Just before half time the Sussex hooker Ella Scothern was binned for another high tackle. This time DW did manage to exploit the extra player and their no 7 worked her way over in the left hand corner for a half time score of 7-12 to DW.

Although one player short Sussex had the best of the opening part of the second half. This culminated in skipper Caitlin Flower working her way over from short range to level the score.

Entering the last quarter a Sussex penalty gave DW an easy three points and the lead. A few minutes later another penalty resulted in Laura McGee being binned.

In spite of being one player short, an excellent Sussex move into the left hand corner with Mole looking likely to double her try tally on the day was just denied by desperate defence.

Now back to full strength Sussex finished the stronger and they were finally rewarded by a penalty which Meg Plane duly knocked over to level the scores and end the game.

In the kick-off the Sussex participants went close but the DW kickers successfully converted two of their first three chances and that proved to be enough to decide the trophy.